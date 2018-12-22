J M Smucker (SJM) PT Set at $120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a $120.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. Wolfe Research lowered J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

J M Smucker stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Smucker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,244,185.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

