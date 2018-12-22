Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma Sells 1,615 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $125,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,552 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 828,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,970. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $102.45.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

