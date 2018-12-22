James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 129.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.60 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 50.36% and a net margin of 7.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

