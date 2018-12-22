Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock by 15.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Hancock by 10.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hancock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hancock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBHC opened at $51.65 on Friday. Hancock Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

