Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura set a $66.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on TopBuild from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens downgraded TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $81.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

BLD stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after acquiring an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 194.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $31,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

