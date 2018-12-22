Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ifs Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.