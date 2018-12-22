Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Achaogen Inc (AKAO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Achaogen by 2,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 284,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Achaogen by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 215,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Achaogen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Achaogen by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 259,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Achaogen stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Achaogen Inc has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $15.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 214.74% and a negative net margin of 2,045.86%. Analysts anticipate that Achaogen Inc will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 80,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $151,530.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,343,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,056.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 157,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $282,390.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,661.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,008,362 shares of company stock worth $1,677,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

