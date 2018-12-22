Jefferies Group LLC Sells 12,703 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 81.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,928,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,165,000 after buying an additional 187,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,544,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,410,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,513,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,330,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,235,000 after buying an additional 256,164 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

