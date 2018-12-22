Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,952,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 234,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

