Jeld-Wen (JELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 290936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Macquarie started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after buying an additional 257,406 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after buying an additional 1,678,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

