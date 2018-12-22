Jennifer Allerton Sells 3,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $475,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $38.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 114.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 85,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

