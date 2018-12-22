Jin Coin Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Jin Coin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Jin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jin Coin has a market cap of $59,572.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000511 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Version (V) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Jin Coin

Jin Coin (JIN) is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

