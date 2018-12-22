JinkoSolar (JKS) Shares Down 6.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.59. 771,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 636,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Williams Capital began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.81. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JinkoSolar (JKS) Shares Down 6.5%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/jinkosolar-jks-shares-down-6-5.html.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.