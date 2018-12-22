Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,762,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,576,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

