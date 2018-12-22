JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €222.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. equinet set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €214.52 ($249.44).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €175.02 ($203.51) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

