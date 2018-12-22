JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Callaway Golf (ELY)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Callaway Golf by 348.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.