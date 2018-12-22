JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a coverage optimism score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

