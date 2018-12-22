JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 437,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 150.9% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 253,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 152,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 132,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.57 target price on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Israel Chemicals’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

