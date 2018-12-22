JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,267 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 69.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 33.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,135,000 after buying an additional 172,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $379.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

