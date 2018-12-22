Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $40,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $543.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

