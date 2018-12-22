Kadmon (KDMN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDMN. WBB Securities raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.58.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 253.82% and a negative net margin of 1,176.75%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

