Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $320.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.94.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $42,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

