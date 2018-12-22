KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 216,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,794,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,702 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 74.5% during the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,792,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,829,000 after purchasing an additional 765,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,741,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 24.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,202,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 234,928 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,435,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:KS opened at $34.95 on Friday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/kapstone-paper-and-packaging-corp-ks-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS).

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.