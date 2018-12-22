Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (KMD) Insider Acquires A$1,063,478.43 in Stock

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Xavier Simonet bought 407,463 shares of Kathmandu stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,063,478.43 ($754,240.02).

Shares of ASX:KMD traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching A$2.57 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Kathmandu Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.75 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of A$2.36 ($1.67).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Kathmandu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.25%.

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

