Kellogg (K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $5,769,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $5,994,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $11,203,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00.

NYSE:K opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 216.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/kellogg-k-major-shareholder-kellogg-w-k-foundation-trust-sells-100000-shares.html.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.