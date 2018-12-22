Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.35 Million in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $144.66 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $475,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $29,684.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock worth $6,100,662. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.07.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

