Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Humana by 120.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Humana by 531.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,097.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $274.64 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. increased their target price on Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.40.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

