Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,424 Inogen Inc (INGN)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Inogen by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,796,000 after buying an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $1,223,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,266.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $246,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,989 shares in the company, valued at $489,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,159,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $287.79.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
