Kepos Capital LP Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

