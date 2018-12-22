Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. 5,423,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $220,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $388,634,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $173,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $135,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

