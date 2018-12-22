Kevin D. Padrick Buys 10,997 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 10,997 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,504.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,526.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 50.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

