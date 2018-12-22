KeyCorp (KEY) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 408.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $173,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.