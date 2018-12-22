KeyCorp Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Oracle in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,420,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 529,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,320.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

