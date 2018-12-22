KeyCorp Weighs in on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,946,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,947 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

