Kin and Carta (KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Tuesday.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Helen Stevenson acquired 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,014.34 ($19,618.89). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 51,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,059.90 ($64,105.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,982 shares of company stock worth $12,439,780.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

