Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $233,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $194,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

