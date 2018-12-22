KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 530.45, a quick ratio of 530.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $163,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

