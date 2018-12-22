KNOW (KNOW) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

KNOW (CURRENCY:KNOW) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One KNOW token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. KNOW has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $996,607.00 worth of KNOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KNOW has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00087568 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006503 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KNOW Token Profile

KNOW (CRYPTO:KNOW) is a token. KNOW’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. KNOW’s official Twitter account is @KryptonoEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. KNOW’s official website is kryptono.exchange.

KNOW Token Trading

KNOW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KNOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KNOW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KNOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

