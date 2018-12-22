Kohl’s (KSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Kohl’s stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 280.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 125.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Kohl’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

