Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Stake Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

