Kornit Digital (KRNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 425,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,839. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $881,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

