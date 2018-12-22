Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,480,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 149,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.23. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

