Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,787 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 108.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.37.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $127.79 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

