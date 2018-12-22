Koss (KOSS) versus Technicolor (TCLRY) Head to Head Review

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Technicolor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -14.36% -2.17% -1.55% Technicolor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koss and Technicolor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $23.51 million 0.59 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Technicolor $4.78 billion 0.09 -$194.41 million N/A N/A

Koss has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Technicolor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Koss and Technicolor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Koss has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technicolor has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Technicolor beats Koss on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Technicolor

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

