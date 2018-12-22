Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 739.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $44.05 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/kraft-heinz-co-khc-position-cut-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.