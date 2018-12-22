KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A (KBA) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A by 359.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A in the second quarter valued at about $634,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $25.06 on Friday. KRANESHARES TR/BOSERA MSCI CHINA A has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

