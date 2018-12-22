Kronecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (KRONE)

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Kronecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kronecoin has a total market cap of $9,294.00 and $0.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00800247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Kronecoin

Kronecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 11,023,256 coins. Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Kronecoin

Kronecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kronecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

