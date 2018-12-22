Kyle Mcclements Buys 1,400 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Stock

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) insider Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $10,892.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Mcclements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,300 shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $10,868.00.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,647. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kyle Mcclements Buys 1,400 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/kyle-mcclements-buys-1400-shares-of-blackrock-enhanced-dividend-achievers-tr-bdj-stock.html.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.