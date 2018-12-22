Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $87,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,497.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin L. Deardorff purchased 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.47 per share, with a total value of $231,485.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,362.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,023 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $39.04 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/lakeland-financial-co-lkfn-position-cut-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.