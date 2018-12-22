Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 82.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,622 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $87,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

